Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Position Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

