Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 27th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 342,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.12. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 242.18%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John V. Simon acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 662,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pacific Drilling by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

