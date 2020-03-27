Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%.

PEIX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

