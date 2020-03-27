Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605,317 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.77% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $131,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $11,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 86,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

