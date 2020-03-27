Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $109.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $91.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $486.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.50 million to $500.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $558.08 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $596.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $32.44 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $24,517,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

