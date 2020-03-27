PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.83% of PacWest Bancorp worth $82,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,167,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

