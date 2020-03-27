Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,458. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.24. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.