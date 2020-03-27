Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Pan American Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.10 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

3/14/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.50.

3/3/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

2/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.47 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

2/14/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

2/12/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

2/9/2020 – Pan American Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Pan American Silver Corp alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.