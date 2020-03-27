Pandacoin (PND) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 41% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $442,114.73 and $15.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.