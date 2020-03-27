Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.