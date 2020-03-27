Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 27th total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,135. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

