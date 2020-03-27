Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,726.17

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market cap of $62,726.17 and $6,635.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,936,854 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

