Paragon (PRG) Price Up 285.8% This Week

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 419.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Paragon has a total market cap of $728,648.35 and $252.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 285.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

