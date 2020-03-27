ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $72,025.30 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $72,025.30 and approximately $87.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00598497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

