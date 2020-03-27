Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post $681.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.95 million and the lowest is $589.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $156,614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $75,747,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter.

PK stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.