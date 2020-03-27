Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,137,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,204. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

