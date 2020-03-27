Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$26.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

PLC stock traded down C$1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,646. The stock has a market cap of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 60.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$17.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.07.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

