Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

