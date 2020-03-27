ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.50 million and $34.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

