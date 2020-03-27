Parkland Fuel Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$47.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.80.

TSE PKI traded down C$2.58 on Friday, reaching C$23.77. 212,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.01. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

