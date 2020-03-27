Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 2,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The company has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

