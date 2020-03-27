Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

