Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX: P1Z) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Patrizia Immobilien was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien AG has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.