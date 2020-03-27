Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,653,800 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 27th total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

