PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 71,024 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 869,387 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 658,034 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,681,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 447,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 3,496,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,110. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

