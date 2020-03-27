PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 104,683 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after acquiring an additional 194,027 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

