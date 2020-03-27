PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,368 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.09. 2,288,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,200. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

