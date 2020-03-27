PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

TLT stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,548,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788,582. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

