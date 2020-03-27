PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $5.06 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 420,690 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 5,637,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.