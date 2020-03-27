PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.