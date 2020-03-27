PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.