PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,738,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. 115,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,653. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

