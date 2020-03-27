PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. 2,159,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

