PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. 2,834,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.