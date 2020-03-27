PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NEAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,226 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

