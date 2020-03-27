PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,577,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,783,000 after purchasing an additional 399,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,981,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 2,566,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

