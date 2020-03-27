PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 42,774,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

