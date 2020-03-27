PAX Gold Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,660.52 or 0.25024337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $24.54 million and $796,842.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.30 or 0.04840966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00064818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003617 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 14,779 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

