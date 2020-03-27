PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $4,642.96 and approximately $125.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

