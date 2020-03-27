Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

