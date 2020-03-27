Paxos Standard Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $249.96 million and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinsuper, MXC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 255,023,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,023,280 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Gate.io, BitMax, CoinBene, Coinsuper, BCEX, FCoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, SouthXchange, TOKOK, Bittrex, DigiFinex, DDEX, BW.com, ZB.COM, MXC, Crex24, Iquant, BigONE, KuCoin, HitBTC, Coinall, BitMart, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, ABCC, CoinPlace, C2CX, OKCoin, CoinEx and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.