Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.85% of Paycom Software worth $132,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $229.21 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.65 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

