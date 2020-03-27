Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,674. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

