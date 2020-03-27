Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.49% of Paypal worth $619,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.