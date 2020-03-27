Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Paypal worth $1,788,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.12 on Friday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.