PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

PBF traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,666,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock valued at $52,704,832. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

