PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Sidoti

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Sidoti from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 26,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.