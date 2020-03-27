Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $39,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,983,000 after buying an additional 187,206 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,435,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after buying an additional 125,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 197,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

