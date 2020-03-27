Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:MDP remained flat at $C$2.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediapharm will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.