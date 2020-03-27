Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target (up previously from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:ALU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). 48,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.15. Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

In other news, insider Michael Leaf purchased 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

